Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Two CPG food brands bite into e-commerce

By Dan Berthiaume
chainstoreage.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading CPG companies Kellogg Co. and General Mills are testing the direct-to-consumer e-commerce waters with well-known product lines. While in the last couple of years, a number of fast-food retailers have opened online stores featuring branded merchandise, it is interesting that two CPG giants are now launching online direct-to-consumer sales and marketing initiatives on the same day. Following are closer looks at each one.

chainstoreage.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpg#E Commerce#Marketing Communications#Cpg#Kellogg Co#General Mills#Cheez It Hq#Cheez It#Cinnamon Toast Crunch#Cinnamagistics Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Retailfoodlogistics.com

Why CPG Marketers Need to Prepare for Hybrid and Omnichannel Future

After 18 months of lockdowns and restrictions, it’s no surprise that in-store shopping is on the rise. As a result, retail-focused brands are starting to look at moving their marketing budgets back to more traditional areas of spend like in-store activity. That said, while the future is looking hopeful for brick-and-mortar retailers in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) sector, this by no means implies that shoppers want the same retail experience that they had pre-COVID-19.
Retailchainstoreage.com

Specialty tool retailer crafts AI-based pricing strategy

Northern Tool + Equipment is assembling a pricing approach based on advanced artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms. The Minnesota-based specialty retailer of tools and equipment is deploying the intelligent pricing platform from Revionics, an Aptos company. Specifically, Northern Tool + Equipment will deploy Revionics’ AI-powered solutions for pricing optimization, promotions, markdowns, and competitive intelligence.
Pet ServicesTrendHunter.com

In-House Pet Food Brands

The Kindfull pet food is a new in-house brand from Target that is focused on offering pet owners with a range of options to provide their furry friend. The product range includes more than 50 products for cats and dogs alike, which includes wet foods, dry foods, dry toppers and treats. The pet products feature a minimalist branding that highlights monochromatic ingredient images, straight-forward text for shoppers to read and more.
Businesschainstoreage.com

Hudson’s Bay stores, e-commerce separating to create two businesses

Hudson’s Bay Co. is once again putting a line in the sand between brick-and-mortar and online. The company plans to separate its Hudson’s Bay store fleet and e-commerce business into two separate businesses with dedicated leadership teams. HBC made a similar move in March, when it announced plans to split its Saks Fifth Avenue business, separating the luxury department store retailer’s e-commerce business and stores into two separate entities. It recently announced a similar move for Saks Off 5th.
BusinessTechCrunch

E-commerce-as-a-service platform Cart.com picks up $98M to give brands scaling tools

Oak HC/FT led the new round of funding and was joined by PayPal Ventures, Clearco, G9 Ventures, Mercury Fund, Valedor Partners and Arsenal Growth. Strategic investors in the Series B include Heyday CEO Sebastian Rymarz and Casper CEO Philip Krim. This new round follows a $25 million Series A round, led by Mercury and Arsenal in July, and a $20 million seed round from Bearing Ventures.
InternetTrendHunter.com

Creative E-Commerce Experiences

Beauty giant L’Oréal has appointed a new digital Boss, Asmita Dubey, who plans to launch a plethora of virtual shopping experiences. The director plans to introduce virtual games, AR experiences, and utilize social media in order to increase e-commerce sales. The brand saw a significant increase in online sales during...
RetailPosted by
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Unsubscribed Brand Launches E-commerce Site

Click here to read the full article. Unsubscribed is going online.  The slow fashion brand, part of the American Eagle Outfitters family, is launching an e-commerce shopping site today.More from WWDThe Cape Makes A Return On The Runway “The demand [for Unsubscribed] has been so great that we would really like to share this product with more people,” Jennifer Foyle, president, executive creative director of American Eagle and Aerie, told WWD. “The first year did exceed expectations. That’s why we’re excited about opening up in new markets. And when you think about e-commerce, it’s an important part of every business. It’s a...
RetailThe Drum

7 most common content challenges in e-commerce

According to the Office for National Statistics, 36.1% of retail sales in Great Britain occurred online in February 2021. With demand still shifting from high street to online stores, every brand now faces the common challenges of creating high-quality content for e-commerce. However, digital content production and publishing often present...
InternetTrendHunter.com

Boomer-Specfic E-Commerce Platforms

Australian media company Starts at 60 has launched an e-commerce platform dedicated to tech-savvy Baby Boomers. From clothing and footwear to health supplements and kitchen appliances, this online marketplace is a space for Aussies over the age of 60 to find products and services that are already curated to their age-specific needs.
Small BusinessEntrepreneur

This Social Commerce App Is Eclipsing And Redefining E-commerce

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Social commerce has been the biggest revolution of the e-commerce and online shopping industry in recent years. Customers are now looking for the easiest, engaging, and most meaningful shopping experiences that provide...
Businessmartechseries.com

Suma Brands Raises $150M To Acquire and Grow E-Commerce Brands Into Household Names

Pace Capital, Material and i80 Group lead financing for previously stealth operator. Suma Brands, a platform for acquiring and scaling Amazon FBA businesses, announced the close of a Series A investment led by Pace Capital and Material alongside a credit facility led by i80 Group. These financings bring the total amount raised by the company, which launched last year and has been operating in stealth mode, to over $150M.
ShoppingPosted by
Footwear News

International Brands Led Millennial’s Pandemic-Induced E-Commerce Shopping Habits

With in-person shopping largely limited, many millennials went straight to their favorite international brands’ websites for purchases during the first half of 2021, a new survey has found  — with clothing and footwear among the most-purchased categories. Over the last six months, 52% of people age 25 to 34 made direct-to-consumer e-commerce purchases from international brands, according to eShopWorld’s July Global Voices: Pre-Peak Pulse 2021 survey of about 15,000 consumers in 14 countries. “Shuttered stores and reduced access to physical shops prompted consumers to purchase items online that they normally would have validated and bought in-store,” ESW said in a statement. By region,...
InternetThe Drum

8 Essential tools for e-commerce in 2021

Retail sales continue to shift from the high street to online stores, with 36.1% of retail sales in Great Britain occurring online in February 2021. With this shift, one of the biggest challenges online retailers now face is how to make up for a direct physical experience with a product.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Cookies Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | Kellogg, PepsiCo, Nestle, Danone

The latest independent research document on Global Cookies examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Cookies study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Cookies market report advocates analysis of Kellogg, PepsiCo, Nestle, Danone, Mondelez International, Campbell Soup Company, Parle Products, Pladis, General Mills, Pacific Cookie, Great American Cookies, Boulder Brands, Starbucks, J&M Foods, Aryzta, Voortman Cookies & Ben's Cookies.
EconomyThe Spokesman-Review

Motley Fool: An e-commerce growth story

Wix.com (NYSE: WIX) is a top e-commerce platform helping small businesses around the world unlock online capabilities such as ordering food for delivery, consulting with a professional service via chat or video, purchasing and consuming entertainment, and new product search and discovery. Wix’s no-code website-building business has had a busy...
BusinessGovernment Technology

Periscope Holdings Acquired by E-Commerce Company for $207M

Periscope Holdings, a 20-year-old company supplying e-procurement technology to state and local government, will be acquired by mdf commerce for about $207 million. The deal, part of a hot streak of mergers and acquisitions in gov tech this year, will bring Periscope Holdings under the umbrella of a publicly-traded global firm that marked about $85 million in revenue last year. Mdf commerce offers e-commerce, procurement, supply chain and marketplace technology to a wide range of customers functioning in business-to-customer, business-to-business and business-to-government roles.
Lifestyleshop-eat-surf.com

Zappos and Abercrombie & Fitch Create E-Commerce Partnership

Today, retail and customer service powerhouse Zappos.com and iconic clothing, accessories and fragrance retailer, Abercrombie & Fitch, a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), announced a partnership to bring Abercrombie & Fitch apparel to a larger U.S. consumer base through Zappos.com. Beginning August 16, customers can shop Zappos for Abercrombie & Fitch favorites, including Abercrombie’s high-quality, size-inclusive denim and essential tops for adults and kids. Through this partnership, which is the first of its kind in the U.S. for Abercrombie & Fitch, the two brands also teamed up to create an exclusive footwear capsule available only on Zappos.com and Abercrombie.com, featuring a wide range of sizes and designed to perfectly style with Abercrombie & Fitch denim fits.Abercrombie & Fitch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy