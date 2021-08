Downtown shopping is back on the menu, from snagging bargains in the Fashion District to flea market finds in the Arts District. Options abound, and the city is open for business. Loft and Condo living downtown puts all these great locations right outside your door. Living downtown is fun you just need to get out and look at all the options. As recently reported in the DTLA service industry with bars and restaurants downtown is bouncing back, so get out there. Here is a list of open shopping malls as provided by the la downtown news.