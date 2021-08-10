Mall of America sponsors ‘Haul of America’
America’s largest mall intends to serve as a studio where back-to-school shoppers can photograph and video their new fall wardrobes and display them on social media. “We’re celebrating back-to-school with the Haul of America—the Haul that tops them all!” Mall of America tells shoppers on its website, urging them to visit the “Haul Center” on Level 1 through September 18 to sample Pepsi products and donate needed school items to Way to Grow.chainstoreage.com
