Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Mall of America sponsors ‘Haul of America’

By Al Urbanski
chainstoreage.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica’s largest mall intends to serve as a studio where back-to-school shoppers can photograph and video their new fall wardrobes and display them on social media. “We’re celebrating back-to-school with the Haul of America—the Haul that tops them all!” Mall of America tells shoppers on its website, urging them to visit the “Haul Center” on Level 1 through September 18 to sample Pepsi products and donate needed school items to Way to Grow.

chainstoreage.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mall Of America#The Mall#Haul Of America#The Haul Of America#Haulofamerica#Moa#Nickelodeon#Vp#Bopis#Shop Now
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Pepsi
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
98.7 WFGR

America’s First Outdoor Shopping Mall Was in Michigan

The Kalamazoo Mall was the very first outdoor pedestrian shopping mall in the United States, making its debut on August 19, 1959. It was intended as being just a walk-through, with no traffic, no thru street, and no parking spots. Just a long stretch of buildings where people could walk from shop to shop.
Coronado, CAcoronadonewsca.com

2021 Ride For America

This summer, 15 firefighters, including former Coronado Chief Jim Lydon, will ride from Los Angeles to New York, for the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. This 40 Day cycling event will cover approximately 3,100 miles, over 101,482 feet of climbing and pass through 14 states with stops at numerous fire departments and communities along the way. Riders will arrive in New York City on Sept. 9, 2021.
RetailPosted by
Benzinga

This Day In Market History: Mall Of America Opens

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. What Happened? On this day in 1992, the Mall of America opened in Bloomington, Minnesota. Where The Market Was: The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 3,331.10 and the S&P 500 traded at...
Public HealthRed Bluff Daily News

America needs a beach vacation

August has long been the best month of the year to escape the daily grind and forget our worries. It’s been a great month to hit the beach or take a long road trip and forget, for just a little while, the inanities of our increasingly angry and divided politics.
Food & Drinksamericancraftbeer.com

The Drunkest States in America

Don’t act like you don’t want to know…you’re probably part of these statistics. In the world of unfortunate power rankings comes this handy compilation of the nation’s drunkest states. To identify the drunkest states in America, 24/7 Wall Street reviewed the percentage of men and women over 18 who report...
PhotographyPosted by
DFW Community News

America the Beautiful

Join us for the artist reception for Anna Magnuson on September 11th from 6-9 p.m. to enjoy wonderful art, pleasant company, and cool refreshments. Growing up in an artistic family, it was no surprise when three-year-old Anna Magnuson picked up a camera for the first time. Twelve years later, Anna’s interest in photography has blossomed into a love of the art. Anna has won numerous state and local awards. This show is a collection of some of the most beautiful sights America has to offer: American Culture. Wild and Domestic Animas, Vast Landscapes, and Unique Flora. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to Operation Mutt 22, a non-profit organization that trains and places service dogs with disabled veterans.
Surfside, FLalbuquerquenews.net

Why condos caught on in America

The tragic collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, on June 24, 2021, made millions of Americans focus for the first time on the risks of high-rise construction and oceanfront living. Many also became more aware of the pitfalls of condominiums and other forms of co-ownership in which each unit in a multifamily building or other kind of housing complex is individually owned, while the structure itself is owned, and managed, collectively.
PoliticsSt. Louis American

I swear America will be America to me

“America,” Langston Hughes once wrote, “never was America to me. And yet I swear this oath—America will be!” What will it take, I often wonder, for America, the land of the oppressed, home of racist cowards, to be America to me? What will it take for America, a place where billionaires are playing in outer space while the rest of us are drowning in debt; where people are arguing about vaccines and masks even after almost 700,000 Americans died of COVID, to be a place where I can roam and be free? What will it take for me to love this country enough to believe that it can be better?
Societythestatehousefile.com

Commentary: Coming back to America

I was recently asked what it’s like to be me? The pat answer I give is fantastic. However, the person asking the question wanted more specifics. They wanted to know what it was like for me to hold the opinions I do and be Black at the same time. To be honest, I really had to give that some thought because the views I have I’ve pretty much had all my adult life.
Shoppingchainstoreage.com

Survey: Consumers haven’t forgotten Black Friday weekend

Retailers should not overlook the importance of Black Friday weekend this holiday season – especially those with an online presence. According to a new survey of U.S. and European consumers from Publicis Sapient, more than eight in 10 U.S. respondents plans to shop at some point during the four-day period between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This includes 82% who will shop on Cyber Monday 76% who will shop on Black Friday, and 55% who plan to shop the entire weekend of Black Friday through Cyber Monday.
Retailchainstoreage.com

Placer.ai: Mall resurgence begins!

The crowded, enclosed environment that caused malls to be one of the major economic casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic is now making them the comeback kids of post-pandemic America. That’s the postulation made by foot traffic analytics company Placer.ai after its study of traffic patterns at 100 indoor malls and...
IndustryPosted by
Stacker

History of trucking in America

This article takes you on a ride back in time to the beginning of the trucking industry. You’ll learn about the evolution of not only trucks, drivers, and the roads they traveled, but the laws, unions, politics, and social upheaval that changed the course of history along the way.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy