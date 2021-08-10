Amazon to pay up to $1,000 for damages caused by defective products
In a new policy, Amazon will directly offer customers compensation if a defective product bought from a third-party seller causes property damage or personal injury. Starting on September 1, the online giant will pay customers for claims of property damage or personal injury under $1,000 caused by defective products. The policy will cover all products sold on Amazon.com. (The $1,000 metric accounts for more than 80% of cases, according to Amazon.)chainstoreage.com
