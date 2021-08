The Bradford Area Alliance has announced the launch of this year’s “Harvey L. Golubock Business Competition – the Spark to Fuel Your Business.”. Applications are now being accepted. Applicants will vie for up to $20,000 in funding to grow a business locally. Do you have the next great idea? Whether it is a new app, a new product, a new store, a consulting business, or perhaps a seasonal business, the Bradford Area Alliance wants to help you make that idea a reality. The competition is open to anyone who would like to open a new business in the area, as well as any existing business that is interested in expanding into a new venture.