Brooklyn farm to host Badger Prairie Needs Network fundraiser Sept. 11

For anyone looking to support one of the busiest food pantries in Dane County, there’s a gala planned for next month. The “Down on the Farm” charity event scheduled from 4:30-10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, aims to benefit the work of Verona-based Badger Prairie Needs Network while providing a fun evening, according to the gala’s website. Brooklyn residents Josh and Jenny Kaurich will host the event at their 381 Union Road farm.