The PGA Tour's regular season wraps up this week when the 2021 Wyndham Championship tees off Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. Several players have taken the week off to rest, but many are fighting for survival, with the top 125 retaining their PGA Tour cards and moving into the playoffs starting at next week's Northern Trust. Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and red-hot Louis Oosthuizen highlight a field that also includes Rickie Fowler and Matt Kuchar, who are trying to maintain their perfect playoff streaks. Kuchar is one of nine active players who have made every FedEx Cup playoff since its 2007 inception, and Fowler has made every one since he turned pro in 2009.