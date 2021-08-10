Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Drew Lock vs. Teddy Bridgewater: QB Scorecard Through 10 Practices

By Erick Trickel
Posted by 
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00b7nN_0bNfQc5a00

The Denver Broncos are trying to figure out who their quarterback will be for the upcoming season. The battle between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater has not quite seen separation in practice. While preseason games matter a lot more, you want to start seeing one guy separate.

After the first five practices, Lock had a decent lead over Bridgewater, but that has since dwindled. With this back and forth, there is a noticeable trend with which QB wins and how.

When Lock wins the day, it's mostly a big victory with super highs from him, but when Bridgewater wins, it is often thanks to Lock having a bad day, more so than Teddy straight-up taking the practice, all of which highlights the high variance of the incumbent.

Getting to the scoring system for this battle and each of the 10 days, there is a total of 10 points to be awarded to each quarterback, depending on performance. Whichever won the day, that QB earned the majority points.

The first day of practice was a push, with both players scoring five points. That was followed by the biggest win for Bridgewater by a score of 7.5 to 2.5 as Lock was making minor mistakes while Bridgewater was hot. Day 3 was a shallow win for Lock as he made big plays while Bridgewater kept it short and simple and won the day 6-4.

The fourth day of practice was the day Bridgewater crumbled and threw three interceptions with a near-fourth one. Lock kept it clean, made big plays, and easily took it 9.5-0.5 over Bridgewater. Day 5 was another shallow win for Lock with a score of 5.5-4.5, while t he sixth was another push day with each getting five points.

Bridgewater then started gaining some decent wins over Lock because of the mistakes the young guy was making. Days 6 through 9 went 6-4 each day for Bridgewater over Lock. Bridgewater really stepped out of his comfort zone by pushing the ball while Lock was reserved, keeping it short, and having some bad miscues.

Both quarterbacks made some big mistakes during the span, so none of these days are really a win for either of the quarterbacks. Instead, what they were was a loss for the Broncos because these three practices highlighted the concerns of rolling with either of these two as the starter.

Finally, after their 10th practice, Lock bounced back in a big way and was no longer the reserved self he was for the previous few days. He kept it mostly clean, suffering from a couple of near interceptions, but he pushed the ball and made big plays.

Meanwhile, for Bridgewater, there was little he could do to move the ball. There were multiple occasions where he held the ball too long and took what would’ve been a sack in a game, which Lock struggled with as well but not as often.

Bridgewater had a bad day with multiple miscommunications and bad throws, highlighting his arm-strength concerns. Lock took the day 8-2 over Bridgewater, and it was due to the former looking solid out there while Bridgewater had almost another big collapse as he did in the fourth practice.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Overall score: Lock 53.5, Bridgewater 46.5

Each quarterback has taken four days, with two days being a push.

This should be very concerning, no matter how you look at it since neither of these quarterbacks has started to break away. As said, it is only practice, but this is when you want to see it start happening out there.

Why it's Bad for Lock

If he wants to be a franchise quarterback, he has to take this sizeable step forward. If he struggles to put away another quarterback that was ranked bottom-5 last year, it's not a good sign for taking that step.

That's especially the case when the argument often made was how he needs another year in the offense. But, unfortunately, this is Lock's second year in Pat Shurmur's scheme, and yet Lock continues to make the same mistakes he did in college and even a year ago. If he seeks to be a franchise quarterback, he should be separating more than he is than ‘Steady’ Teddy.

Why it's Bad for Bridgewater

Teddy has made it clear that what he is, is what he is. There shouldn’t have been this hope of great growth from Bridgewater because you can't teach an old dog new trickw.

It's especially concerning with Bridgewater because he's displayed a lot more high variance with his practice showings with much lower lows. He's produced several practices with multiple interceptions, and his big plays are often the result of a shorter throw and the receiver making a big play after the catch.

This isnt a good place for the Broncos to be when it comes to the quarterback position. Neither guy is doing enough to really separate from the other, and by now, you want to see a decent lead for one of them. Well, with the first preseason game coming up on Saturday, hopefully, that separation really begins.

With Lock having the lead, as it stands now, with solid practice, it would be best to see him build on that, show consistency, and start to run away with it. Having Lock win this battle was always the best option as he does have far more upside than Bridgewater, but he has to cut down on the offensive killing plays.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 0

MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
242
Followers
512
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Denver Broncos#Qb#Broncos News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: 1 Clear Winner In Broncos QB Competition Today

The Denver Broncos have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles in the NFL heading into the 2021 season. With starter Drew Lock returning for a third year and veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater joining the ranks, there are plenty of unanswered questions at this year’s training camp. But, according to...
NFLdenverbroncos.com

Broncos mourn sudden, tragic passing of former quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Former Broncos quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp, who was a member of the team's Super Bowl 50 championship team, has died after sustaining injuries in a bicycling accident on Saturday. Knapp, who was working as a pass-game specialist with the Jets since January of 2021, was 58. "The...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Insider: Aaron Rodgers Wants To Play For 1 NFL Team

Over the past few days, there have been countless Aaron Rodgers rumors floating around NFL circles. The latest rumor states that he could potentially retire, albeit this speculation emerged simply because oddsmakers are changing their stance on the Green Bay Packers. NFL insider Benjamin Allbright had some interesting information to...
NFL247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Announces Retirement At 26

Fifth-year NFL tight end Jake Butt has retired from the league at 26 years old. Featured on a list of players added to reserves on Wednesday, Butt has officially called it quits. Reasoning for his retirement decision has yet to be released. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero pointed out Butt’s...
NFLmilehighsports.com

5 Head Coaches That Could Replace Vic Fangio

After two losing seasons, it’s safe to say that Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is on the hot seat. The old saying is that NFL also stands for ‘Not For Long’, and that is especially true with head coaching jobs. If Fangio leads the Broncos to another losing season,...
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

3 NFL Teams Primed to End Their Playoff Droughts in 2021

It had been 12 seasons since last year's Super Bowl winner, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, made the playoffs previously. Hell, Browns fans went 17 seasons between playoff appearances before making it in 2020. So which teams will end their own playoff droughts and make it to the postseason this year?...
NFLYardbarker

Broncos' Drew Lock Named Among QB Trade Options for Wentz-Less Colts

An AFC trade proposal has emerged involving Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock. The third-year incumbent was named by USA TODAY's Henry McKenna among eight acquisitional options for the Indianapolis Colts, which recently lost starter Carson Wentz (foot surgery) for a reported 5-12 weeks. "I really can’t imagine a scenario where...
NFLPosted by
The Gazette

Broncos scrimmage observations: QB Drew Lock connects with WR Courtland Sutton on deep pass; CB Ronald Darby impresses in coverage

ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos held their first scrimmage of training camp Sunday, with several players standing out including cornerback Ronald Darby and quarterback Drew Lock. The Broncos did have to move the scrimmage inside at the Pat Bowlen Indoor facility due to poor air quality caused by the smoke in Denver. The practice was originally scheduled to take place at Empower Field.
NFLmilehighsports.com

Broncos QBs, WRs projected to be among worst units in league by NFL Network

Over the past four seasons the Denver Broncos have invested a ton into their passing game on offense, adding two quarterbacks and a bevy of wide receivers. However, according to NFL Network’s in-house analytics — branded as ‘Game Theory’ — the Broncos project to have one of the worst units at quarterback and wide receiver.
NFLFOX21News.com

Drew Lock named Broncos starting QB for first preseason game

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock will get the start in the first preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Teddy Bridgewater will start in the second game at Seattle. Both Bridgewater and Lock have been neck and neck in...
NFLCBS Sports

Broncos' Teddy Bridgewater: Not separating from Lock

Coach Vic Fangio said Friday that he hasn't seen any separation in the competition between Bridgewater and Drew Lock, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. Lock got the first snap of training camp, but with the stipulation that Bridgewater would take just as many reps with the starters this summer. While that may be the case for a few more weeks, the Broncos eventually will want to focus on preparing one or the other for Week 1 against the Giants. Until then, we'll look for any possible signs of one QB moving ahead of the other in their battle for the starting job.
NFLPosted by
MileHighHuddle

Broncos Camp Notebook | Day 3: Teddy Bridgewater Wins Second Straight Practice

ENGLEWOOD, Co.—It didn’t take long for the fanatic masses of Denver Broncos fans on social media to ready their pitchforks and lanterns, eagerly waiting for an opportunity to defend their preferred quarterback in this training camp competition. While it’s natural for fans to have preferences and favorite players, it’s equally healthy to disagree with one another.

Comments / 0

Community Policy