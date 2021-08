New Orleans’ loss of casino patrons and their spending could be Mississippi’s gain. That’s the blunt assessment of Ronnie Johns, the former state senator and the new chairman of Louisiana Gaming Control Board in response to a directive by New Orleans that goes into effect Monday. It requires either one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test within 72 hours to participate in indoor activities – not only for restaurants, gyms, entertainment venues, and sporting events but casinos as well.