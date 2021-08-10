Cancel
Senate Passes $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

By Rock Products News
rockproducts.com
 4 days ago

The Senate has passed a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal, a significant win for the aggregates and construction industries, according to The Hill. The Senate’s passage of the bipartisan measure is also a victory for Biden and the centrist-minded group that led the legislation. The bipartisan deal includes roughly $550 billion in new funding, making it substantially smaller than the $2.6 trillion originally proposed by Biden.

