The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday will consider increasing the amount paid to the agency charged with administering the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Currently, the contract with the Western Arizona Council of Governments allows 8.5% of the funds awarded to eligible applicants as an administration fee for WACOG’s service. Since the demand for the program and the average amount of assistance is not what was expected at the program’s inception, the fees paid to WACOG has been “relatively small,” totaling $44,628 for March through May.