Johnson has impressed throughout the early days of training camp, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Johnson is coming off back-to-back seasons with over 200 receiving yards in Indianapolis, with most of his opportunities having come due to injuries ahead of him on the depth chart. He could have an easier path to playing time in Tennessee, especially if he can continue to impress leading up to Week 1. Behind clear top options A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, the Titans' third wide receiver spot could be up for grabs.