Pittie Was So Scared Of This Tiny Kitten | The Dodo Odd Couples

The West Plains Regional Animal Shelter is bursting at the seams with cats and kittens from 2 weeks to 8 years old. Because of the overcrowding, they are offering a reduced adoption fee for the month of August on the the cats that are already altered and ready to go to a forever, loving home. The normal adoption fee is $45, but for the month of August, it will be cut in half. The gray and white kitten is Wendell, and the orange tabby is Leena. They are both around 8 to 10 weeks old. The West Plains Regional Animal Shelter is located at 1438 State Rte BB. For more information, call 417-256-8438.