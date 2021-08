Why is there wreckage of World War ll aircraft below the surface of Sebago Lake?. May 16, 1944, was a deadly day on Sebago Lake. During a training flight in a low-level formation, Two Royal Navy Vought F4U Corsairs collided and immediately sank. According to the website New England Aviation History, the purpose of the flight was to give the pilots experience flying low over bodies of water. While flying in formation, suddenly one plane dropped and hit the water. A second plane struck the debris from downed aircraft and too crashed into the water.