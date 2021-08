ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Before the vaccine came along, contact tracing was our only weapon against the Coronavirus. With new spikes in cases, testing could become a focus again regardless of vaccination status. With more than 40% of Monroe and neighboring counties still not fully vaccinated, doctors and hospitals strongly urge all people vaccinated or not to rethink how they go out in public as the area ranks 11th in the state for most new cases.