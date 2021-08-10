Cancel
Why Each Zodiac Sign Might Want To Stay Single For Now

By January Nelson
Thought Catalog
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou should stay single in order to focus on your career. There are so many exciting things right around the corner and you don’t want to put too much on your plate. You should stay single in order to focus on healing. You’re not entirely over your last heartbreak and you need to make peace with the past.

thoughtcatalog.com

#Zodiac#Mental Health#Stress#Taurus#Capricorn
