Free Comic Book Day Stores for Kids in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman: Whatever superhero your kid is into, there’s something to get them stoked about during Free Comic Book Day!. Normally, free comic book day is celebrated the first Saturday in May, but this year it’s been pushed to August. Every year, comic book specialty shops hand out free comic books to anyone who drops in – and that’s not all that’s free. Some shops offer special events to celebrate the day, too. Dress up like your favorite hero or villain and visit those participating shops to win prizes, enjoy some music or meet a special guest.