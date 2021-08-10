Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Politicians in Areas with Most Climate Risk Tweet About It Least

By Cornell University
Newswise
 4 days ago

Newswise — ITHACA, N.Y. - Politicians are more likely to tweet about climate change if they are Democrats, represent wealthier districts and if their constituents are concerned about the climate, according to a new Cornell University study. Meanwhile, communities most at risk from climate change are less likely to see their political leaders tweet about it, the multidisciplinary team of researchers said.

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change Mitigation#Weather#Climate Risk#Newswise#Democrats#Cornell University#Republicans#Social Media Society#Natural Resources
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Advocacyvillages-news.com

Our politicians need to understand urgency of climate change

Imagine a world where climate change is abated, and humans are no longer polluting our atmosphere with 50 billion tons of greenhouse gases annually. This world of better health, protected food supplies and fewer devastating weather events can be achieved in time to avert an irreversible calamity to all life on earth. The necessary step to achieving this goal is national policies that put a price on carbon with an accompanying border adjustment.
AgricultureSeattle Times

Climate crisis: Personal, governmental changes

Re: “ ‘Code red’: UN scientists warn of worsening global warming” [Aug. 8, Environment]:. This is the year of floods in Europe, India and China. It is the year of wildfires in the U.S., Greece and Turkey. It is also the year I became a grandmother. Therefore I am compelled...
EnvironmentPosted by
@LockerRoom

Climate Activism Versus Democracy

Kevin Williamson of National Review Online ponders a key problem for climate alarmists. Climate change as a potential public-policy issue has been with us since the 1960s, while climate change understood in at least some quarters as an urgent public-policy issue has been with us since at least the 1990s. And in that time, the major governments of the world have decided to do . . . not very much. There has been a great deal of talk, agreements entered into and abandoned — and then reentered into, at least notionally, in the case of the United States and the Paris agreement.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

The GOP strategy for retaking power is about to take an ugly new turn

It is a brutal reality about this political moment that Republicans can capture the House while dwelling almost exclusively in the safe confines of their alternate information environment. In this hermetically sealed-off place, Republicans can continue deifying former president Donald Trump even as evidence mounts of his naked plot to...
EnvironmentWesterly Sun

Letter: Time to move past debate on climate change

The late senator from New York, Daniel Patrick Moynihan, once said: “You’re entitled to your own opinions but not your own facts.” Unfortunately, journalists, politicians, and ordinary folk on both sides of the political spectrum, often pick and choose information to advance their position as if it is the definitive word on climate change.
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
EconomyMSNBC

Mike Lindell's unfortunate week gets quite a bit worse

Mike Lindell has been quite busy since Donald Trump's election defeat last fall. The founder and CEO of MyPillow somehow became a close confidant to the former president, mainly by touting utterly bonkers conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. These efforts not only endeared him to Trump, they also had the effect of turning Lindell into a cause celebre in some right-wing circles.
ImmigrationPosted by
The Hill

The media finally comes for Team Biden's 'incoherent' border plan

The numbers are staggering and nothing like we've seen at the U.S.-Mexico border in 20-plus years: More than 210,000 illegal migrants were encountered in July, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). For context, in July 2019, CBP encountered 81,000 individuals attempting to illegally cross the border; in July 2020, that number was just 40,000.
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Ripped For Her Most Callous Coronavirus Claims Yet

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said she believes the impact of the coronavirus in hospitals is limited to crowding in waiting rooms rather than the ERs and ICUs. “We’re human, we can’t live forever,” the conspiracy theorist lawmaker said on Real America’s Voice, which describes itself as a “platform for patriots all across America who care about traditional values”:

Comments / 0

Community Policy