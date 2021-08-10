Politicians in Areas with Most Climate Risk Tweet About It Least
Newswise — ITHACA, N.Y. - Politicians are more likely to tweet about climate change if they are Democrats, represent wealthier districts and if their constituents are concerned about the climate, according to a new Cornell University study. Meanwhile, communities most at risk from climate change are less likely to see their political leaders tweet about it, the multidisciplinary team of researchers said.www.newswise.com
