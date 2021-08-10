Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Behavioral Health Specialist

springscareers.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerforms services in-person or virtually involving milieu management, assessment, planning, and implementation of therapeutic and educational services for patients in the inpatient, emergency department or ambulatory setting. Work Schedule: Full Time Nights. Responsibilities:. Facilitates assigned patient assessments, triages for appropriate clinical consultation, individual and group therapeutic activities including coaching milieu...

www.springscareers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Behavioral Health#Health Care Services#Ambulatory Care#Veteran#The American Red Cross#The Professional Rescuer#Bls#Cpr#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Durham, NCdukehealth.org

New Behavioral Health Center Accepting Patient Referrals

The new Duke Behavioral Health Center North Durham is open and accepting patient referrals from providers around the Southeast region. Behavioral health services that were previously offered separately at Duke hospitals have been combined and expanded in one location at Duke Regional Hospital. Behavioral health services at the new center...
Health Servicesctphilanthropy.org

Sr. Project Coordinator Behavioral Health System Development - Child Health and Development Institute (CHDI)

Sr. Project Coordinator Behavioral Health System Development. The Child Health and Development Institute of Connecticut, Inc. (CHDI) is accepting applications for a Sr. Project Coordinator to serve as the lead CHDI staff person advancing implementation of the state’s Children’s Behavioral Health Plan. CHDI led the input gathering and writing of that plan which was submitted by the Connecticut Department of Children and Families (DCF) and approved by the Connecticut state legislature in October 2014 (www.plan4children.org). Since that time, implementation of elements of the plan have been overseen by an advisory board. Funding for this project comes from Connecticut state appropriations to DCF, contracted to CHDI.
Mental Healthehrintelligence.com

Value of Integrating Behavioral Health to Achieve Whole Person Care

- In the face of overwhelming historical forces that resulted in the separation of behavioral health (BH) from physical health, evidence has been accumulating for decades demonstrating the interdependence of mind and body. In the field of psychoneuroimmunology, research has demonstrated the impact of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) on future risk of both mental and physical disorders. Stress has been shown to directly impact the immune system, precipitating flares in chronic diseases such as eczema and psoriasis.
Public HealthHouston Chronicle

Seadrunar Partners with DrCloudEHR™ to Successfully Submit Medicaid Behavioral Health Supplement Data

BEAVERTON, Ore. (PRWEB) August 12, 2021. EnSoftek is proud to announce that Seadrunar, Seattle Drug & Narcotic Center, Inc., has used DrCloudEHR to successfully submitted their Medicaid Behavioral Health Supplement Data (BHSD) in compliant batch files to the Beacon Web Portal, a State of Washington data reporting system. Seadrunar has been using DrCloudEHR since 2015 to meet their electronic health record and revenue cycle management needs.
Colorado StatePosted by
North Denver News

Behavioral health task force prepares to tackle mental health, overdose crises in Colorado

When state Sen. Brittany Pettersen saw Colorado’s 2020 overdose death toll — the worst in at least 20 years — she thought of the families of those lost. “We didn’t have the system set up to deal with that increase in need, and we’re never going to get those people back,” said Pettersen, a Lakewood Democrat who’s championed substance use-related legislation at the Capitol for years. “And so it makes me angry, frustrated, heartbroken, but also gives me strength to keep fighting.”
Bend, ORKTVZ

C.O. behavioral health program for seniors, caregivers relocates to PacificSource

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Alzheimer’s, other forms of dementia and mental health disorders in seniors often have serious negative impacts on quality of life. The Older Adult Behavioral Health Initiative was launched in 2015 by the Oregon Health Authority. Their purpose is to bolster community awareness of older adult’s behavioral health needs, support the workforce to become more informed, and improve local capacity for systems to treat older adults, and adults with physical disabilities, with dignity and confidence.
Easton, MDtalbotspy.org

Shore Behavioral Health Begins Transition of Inpatient Care to UM SMC

Plans for the transfer of University of Maryland Shore Behavioral Health’s Inpatient Care Unit from UM Shore Medical Center at Dorchester to UM Shore Medical Center at Easton have begun. “As our newly renovated and secured, 12-bed unit on the third floor of the Easton hospital is being readied for...
Providence, RIProvidence Business News

Butler announces new behavioral health access director

PROVIDENCE – A longtime Butler Hospital staff member has been appointed to director of behavioral health access. Butler, a Care New England Health System hospital, announced Stephanie Ramos’ promotion this month. Ramos, who has served as director of the hospital’s call center since 2018, joined Butler’s staff in 1998 as...
KYUK

Checking In With Bethel Family Clinic's Behavioral Health Team

This week, Bethel Family Clinic (BFC) behavioral health team members Jen Peeks, Blaine LaChance, and Paula Jones join us to discuss mental health resources and all things self-care. BFC will be hosting a Community Health Fair on Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the clinic located at...
Ironwood, MIUPMATTERS

Aspirus Medical Monday: New Geriatric Behavioral Health program in Ironwood

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WJMN) – Aspirus Health is introducing a new Geriatric Behavioral Health Program at Aspirus Ironwood Hospital. “We’re very excited about this program, actually,” said Dr. Jason Bombard, a psychiatrist at Aspirus Ironwood. “It’s one of the only programs of this kind in the area. It’s an intensive outpatient program where clients will be coming in for the whole day, four days a week. They’ll be getting intensive therapy, med management if necessary also. But it’s also a good chance to talk with people and get to be around other people, too. And break up some of that social isolation that has been going on, while working through some of the mental health issues that they’re experiencing.”
Mental HealthHealthcare IT News

Building lasting tele-behavioral health programs to address patient needs

Telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic has allowed many patients – especially those in under-resourced areas – unprecedented access to behavioral healthcare. But as Michael Hasselberg, senior director of digital health at the University of Rochester, discussed with Cleveland Clinic Director of Design and Best Practices Julie Rish during a HIMSS21 Global Conference Digital session, such programs have required being nimble and adaptable in the face of changing needs.
Health Servicesmauinow.com

Partner Agencies of Maui Behavioral Health Resources Receive Accreditation

Aloha House, Maui Youth & Family Services and Malama Family Recovery Center have received new 3-year accreditations from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF). The three agencies are partners under the nonprofit umbrella Maui Behavioral Health Resources. As part of the accreditation, each agency went through a rigorous...
South Hill, VAemporiaindependentmessenger.com

New Psychiatrist Joins VCU Health CMH Behavioral Health Services in South Hill

SOUTH HILL – With the recent moratorium on new admissions in Virginia’s psychiatric hospitals due to staffing shortages, the need for mental health treatment is now more important than ever. While outpatient services won’t directly relieve this burden, it can help patients seeking care prevent those emergent situations that require inpatient hospitalization.
Ohio StateWeirton Daily Times

Making mental health a priority

It seems more studies are confirming what we already knew regarding the toll taken on our collective mental wellbeing during the pandemic. An Ohio State University study of adolescent males showed worsened mental health between March and June 2020, including 32% reporting worsened mood, 33% increased anxiety, 25% increased thoughts of suicide, 25% reported use of substances and 75% reporting one mental or behavioral health symptom in the last 30 days (before June 2020.) One school district in Ohio reported 84 students hospitalized due to mental health issues during the pandemic, according to an Ohio Capital Journal report.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy