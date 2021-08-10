Cancel
Here Come the Sons: How the Aoki Brothers Hope to Carry On the Benihana Legacy

By Emmy Kasten
Eater
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to the restaurant pioneer Rocky Aoki, Benihana was the first exposure to Japanese cuisine for many Americans of a certain age. The teppanyaki trailblazer paved the way for other Japanese foods — such as sushi — to eventually become as ubiquitous as pasta and tacos in the U.S. “The minute I forgot I was Japanese, success began,” Aoki, who died in 2008, once told the New York Times. Now, Rocky Aoki’s oldest two sons have opened Kuru Kuru Pa, a fast-casual chicken yakitori spot, at Resorts World’s Famous Foods Street Eats with hopes to do for yakitori as their legendary father did for teppanyaki in the 1960s. Though the Japanese-style chicken on a skewer is common in the coastal U.S., it has yet to find the wide popularity that sushi and ramen have. But if things go the way the Aoki brothers want, that is about to change.

