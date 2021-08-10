Pittie Was So Scared Of This Tiny Kitten | The Dodo Odd Couples

Elle the rescue pittie was so scared it took her 3 hours to walk down the stairs — watch the first time she kisses her foster mom's face ❤. You can keep up with Elle on Facebook: https://thedo.do/lizsparks. Thanks to Remi for fostering Elle, you can check her out on Instagram: https://thedo.do/rexandfurfriends. To learn more about Love-A-Bull Rescue, check them out on Facebook: https://thedo.do/Loveabullatx and Instagram: https://thedo.do/loveabullatx.