Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Pittie Was So Scared Of This Tiny Kitten | The Dodo Odd Couples

Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiny kitten terrified his pittie brother until...❤️😍. You can keep up with Ziggy and TicTac on Instagram: http://thedo.do/ziggyandtictac, and YouTube: http://thedo.do/tictacandziggy. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take a peek...

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodo#Kitten#Tictac#Love Animals#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
AnimalsMarietta Daily Journal

Woman sleeps on kitchen floor with terrified dog to help him feel safe | The Dodo Heroes

Woman rescues all the scared dogs and transforms them into total lovebugs. Check out more of the rescue efforts of The Animal Rescue Mission on Instagram: http://thedo.do/theanimalrescuemission. To help them rescue more animals, you can donate here: http://thedo.do/helpanimalrescuemission. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow...
AnimalsNewsweek

Girl and Dog Look Identical As They Snooze Together in Hilarious Video

If you are in need of something to make you smile today, look no further than this adorable video of a little girl and a dog taking a nap. In footage posted to TikTok by Noah Holstock, known online as noahholstock, we can see a child and a French bulldog lying side by side on a sofa snoozing.
PetsClayton News Daily

Hairless Stray Puppy Is Amazingly Fluffy Now | The Dodo Faith = Restored

Tiny hairless stray puppy was just waiting on the road to be rescued — now she has long fluffy hair and a dad who loves her!. To learn more about Bali Animal Welfare Association, check them out on Instagram: http://thedo.do/Bawabali. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?:...
Animalshomenewshere.com

Woman Turns Backyard Shed Into An Apartment For Stray Cats | The Dodo Heroes

When Addy moved into her new house, she was surprised to see that it came with five stray cats! After getting to know her new friends, she slowly started turning her backyard into their very own paradise. Keep up with Addy's gang on TikTok: http://thedo.do/addycatgang and Instagram: http://thedo.do/addy_cat_gang. Introducing Dodo...
AnimalsNewsweek

Cat Knocks Dog Off Chair After Dramatic Fight in Hilarious Video

A dog who was harassing a cat got his comeuppance in a hilarious scene that was thankfully caught on camera. In footage posted to Twitter by American journalist Jeff Yang, a tabby cat can be seen sitting on a wooden dining table opposite a Shiba Inu who is attempting to bite the feline.
Animalslovemeow.com

Kitten Comes Bounding Up to Couple on a Beach and Asks to Travel with Them

A kitten came running to a couple and insisted on being their travel buddy. Claire and Derek (of Rocking Life On The Road) were traveling in Greece in their motorhome when they came across an unexpected visitor. A little tabby came bounding over and asked for food when they were out enjoying the sunset on a beach.
AnimalsMarietta Daily Journal

Mama Deer Is So Worried About Her Baby | The Dodo

This deer mom's reaction when she's reunited with her baby 😍. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. For the love of animals. Pass it on. #thedodo #animals #dog #cat #kitten #puppy.
Animalshomenewshere.com

Couple Finds Tiny Puppy On A Mountain Covered In Blue "Paint" | The Dodo Faith = Restored

Couple finds a tiny puppy covered in blue "paint" — now he's huge and wrestles with a golden retriever nonstop 💙. Special thanks to Weslie and Enes for sharing Blue's story with us! Check them out on Instagram: https://thedo.do/compasscouple. Keep up with Blue on Instagram: https://thedo.do/cappadociablue. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/
Animalshomenewshere.com

Shut-Down Pittie Transforms Into The Happiest Hippo | The Dodo Foster Diaries

Elle the rescue pittie was so scared it took her 3 hours to walk down the stairs — watch the first time she kisses her foster mom's face ❤. You can keep up with Elle on Facebook: https://thedo.do/lizsparks. Thanks to Remi for fostering Elle, you can check her out on Instagram: https://thedo.do/rexandfurfriends. To learn more about Love-A-Bull Rescue, check them out on Facebook: https://thedo.do/Loveabullatx and Instagram: https://thedo.do/loveabullatx.
AnimalsClayton News Daily

10-Ounce Puppy Terrifies 75-Pound Boxer | The Dodo Little But Fierce

Lemon may be just 10-ounces, but she rules her foster home! Watch as she terrifies her 75-pound foster sibling 😂. Keep up with Lemon on Instagram: http://thedo.do/herecomeslemon. You can check out more of Erin's fosters on Instagram: http://thedo.do/flynniganshostel. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow...
Petsnews-shield.com

Pittie Must Be In The Pool At All Times Or Else She Gets So Sad | The Dodo Pittie Nation

Pittie wants to be in the pool at all times — and she does the funniest thing when her mom is giving her a post-swim bath!. Keep up with Pearl on TikTok: http://thedo.do/mysoulisart. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us...
PetsMarietta Daily Journal

Kitten Abandoned In Box Now Has A Girlfriend | The Dodo Cat Crazy

Tiny kitten abandoned in a box was the size of a bar of soap. He gets his tail snipped off, can named Burrito. The cat struggles to socialize, but after a couple years he gets a girlfriend. Keep up with Burrito on Instagram: http://thedo.do/melocatmom and YouTube: http://thedo.do/MeloCat. Introducing Dodo swag!...
Youtubeblackchronicle.com

20 Creepiest Things To Whisper In Someone’s Ear While Hugging

Awkward moments happen all the time. Sometimes they’re out of our control and other times they’re done on purpose. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. For instance while giving someone a hug (whether you know them or not) there’s just certain things...

Comments / 0

Community Policy