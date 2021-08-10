Wells Fargo, GreenLight Fund donate $1.2 million to new violence interrupter program
A $1.2 million donation from Wells Fargo and the GreenLight Fund will pay for, and help build, the city and Mecklenburg County’s new violence interrupter program. Wells Fargo’s $1 million donation will fund the Alternatives to Violence program for the next three years, while the GreenLight Fund’s $200,000 gift will “support capacity building and on-going program evaluation,” the city announced Tuesday.www.tribuneledgernews.com
Comments / 0