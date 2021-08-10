Syracuse band Prime Time Horns celebrating 25th anniversary with Sharkey’s concert

Visit Secretly Canadian On Tour This Fall: Paved Paradise Brings Traveling Label Expo to Fifteen Cities, Beginning at Bloomington Headquarters. Today, Secretly Canadian continues its 25th Anniversary campaign with the release of two stirring SC25 Singles, courtesy of Current Joys and Manu Grace. Centered around a charitable mission to aid every homeless family in Secretly's hometown of Bloomington, Indiana, each installment in the year-long series of 25 songs, covers and collaborations helps to connect the record label's past and present to a freshly-imagined future. For both of the latest SC25 Singles, formative pieces of music have been reinterpreted by brand new friends. Recent Secretly Canadian signee Current Joys puts his own quavering, cathartic touch on Antony and the Johnsons' "Shake That Devil," an exorcistic cut from the ANOHNI-led, longtime Secretly Canadian group, while South African singer, songwriter and "sensitive pop" artist Manu Grace delivers a spacious take on David Bowie's version of The McCoys' "Sorrow."
