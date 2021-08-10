Elizabethtown College Professor set to Publish Book Series Based on Popular Podcast

Global 1968, edited by A. James McAdams, the William M. Scholl Professor of International Affairs at the University of Notre Dame, and Anthony P. Monta, dean of the college and professor of English at Holy Cross College, is a unique study of the cultural revolutions in Europe and Latin America during one of the most influential years in the twentieth century. In this volume, distinguished historians, filmmakers, musicologists, literary scholars, and novelists address this challenge by exploring a specific issue—the extent to which the period that we associate with the year 1968 constituted a cultural revolution. These factors included new thinking about education and work, dramatic changes in the self-presentation of the Roman Catholic Church, government repression in both the Soviet Bloc and Latin America, and universal disillusionment with the United States.