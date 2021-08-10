Cancel
A Spooky, Monster-Themed Mini Golf Course In New Jersey Is Fun For The Whole Family

By Rebecca
Posted by 
Only In New Jersey
Only In New Jersey
 4 days ago

Most kids and adults agree: spooky stuff is fun. That’s why we were thrilled to discover Monster Mini Golf, a monster-themed mini golf course in Paramus, New Jersey, that’s fun for the whole family. The golf course is a visual treat, and there are surprises around every hole on this course.

This building in Paramus, New Jersey, may look nondescript from the outside, but inside is the spookiest playground you'll find in the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i23AP_0bNfH0VS00
Monster Mini Golf/Google Local
Monster Mini Golf has mini golf (of course), an arcade, and bowling.

This indoor mini golf course is glow in the dark and monster-themed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RnFFy_0bNfH0VS00
Cliff Brockmann/Google Local
Kids and adults alike will get a kick out of the theme.

The course has 18 holes and each one is a total delight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Y1tS_0bNfH0VS00
Monster Mini Golf/Google Local
These creatures move and talk, too, so beware!

Monster Mini Golf is a fun indoor activity, and it's affordable, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RfU4p_0bNfH0VS00
Myra Sanchez/Google Local
It's $12 for adults and $11 for "little monsters" to golf here.

Once you're done golfing, head over to the arcade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f9kbz_0bNfH0VS00
Cliff Brockmann/Google Local
This is also a fun, glow-in-the-dark experience, with plenty of games to pass the time away.

With all these activities, Monster Mini Golf is the perfect place to host a birthday party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pn7nK_0bNfH0VS00
Monster Mini Golf/Google Local
They have a party room where people can eat, check out gifts, and mingle when they're not taking advantage of Monster Mini Golf's attractions.

We love a theme, and Monster Mini Golf delivers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ieda0_0bNfH0VS00
Monster Mini Golf/Google Local
It's a great activity for the whole family!

If Paramus doesn’t work for you, don’t worry. There are multiple Monster Mini Golf locations in New Jersey: Cherry Hill, Eatontown, and Fairfield. Find the one closest near you and book a trip ASAP!

The post A Spooky, Monster-Themed Mini Golf Course In New Jersey Is Fun For The Whole Family appeared first on Only In Your State .

