A Spooky, Monster-Themed Mini Golf Course In New Jersey Is Fun For The Whole Family

Most kids and adults agree: spooky stuff is fun. That’s why we were thrilled to discover Monster Mini Golf, a monster-themed mini golf course in Paramus, New Jersey, that’s fun for the whole family. The golf course is a visual treat, and there are surprises around every hole on this course.

This building in Paramus, New Jersey, may look nondescript from the outside, but inside is the spookiest playground you'll find in the state.

This indoor mini golf course is glow in the dark and monster-themed.

The course has 18 holes and each one is a total delight.

Monster Mini Golf is a fun indoor activity, and it's affordable, too.

Once you're done golfing, head over to the arcade.

With all these activities, Monster Mini Golf is the perfect place to host a birthday party.

We love a theme, and Monster Mini Golf delivers.

If Paramus doesn’t work for you, don’t worry. There are multiple Monster Mini Golf locations in New Jersey: Cherry Hill, Eatontown, and Fairfield. Find the one closest near you and book a trip ASAP!

