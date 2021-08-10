The Cheese Cave In New Jersey Serves Grilled Cheeses To Die For

The perfect grilled cheese: it’s an elusive item. It sounds like such a simple meal, but despite the limited ingredients — cheese, bread, butter — plenty of places mess up the grilled cheese. Luckily, there are many eateries in New Jersey that serve grilled cheeses that will blow your mind. One favorite in particular is sold at an obvious location: a cheese shop. And it’s not just any cheese shop — The Cheese Cave in Red Bank, New Jersey is a mecca for the cheese-obsessed.

The Cheese Cave is one of the most delightful places to visit in Red Bank.

The Cheese Cave specializes in artisanal cheese, and you'll find all different varieties here.

Intimidated by the massive selection of cheeses? Don't worry; the people who work here are incredibly knowledgeable and friendly.

The Cheese Cave also operates as a sit-down cafe of sorts.

The best sandwich on the menu? The grilled cheese, of course!

Oh, and it's not just cheese and sandwiches. There is a sizable dessert selection.

Oh, and did we mention they have a Cheese of the Month selection?

The Cheese Cave is a must-visit in New Jersey.

Why? Well, it's basically a cheese-lover's heaven.The selection changes all the time, too! You just can't get bored sampling the cheese here.They'll help you find the perfect cheese for you.They offer delicious sandwiches that make for a great lunch.You have not experienced the true power of grilled cheese until you've tasted one from The Cheese Cave.We are big fans of the cookies here!Be still, our beating, cheese-loving heart.

The Cheese Cave is open every day of the week except Mondays.

