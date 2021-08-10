James Allen Willy departed this life on August 3, 2021. He was born in Dyer, Indiana to Herman W. Willy and Edna (Doyel) Willy, on April 3, 1934. He was 87 years old. Jim was preceded in death by the love of his life, Marie A. Willy; daughter, Gayla Herbel; brothers, Gene Willy and George (Pete) Willy; and both parents. He is survived by sons, Robert L. (Pete) Ammel, James Mark Willy, and Greg Griffith; daughter, Jennifer Mesler; daughters-in-law, Brenda Willy and Penny Griffith; sisters, Carol Adam and Marie Sulze; a dear friend, Cindy Edwards; grandchildren Shelly Rodriguez , Phillip Ammel, LaRissa Willy, Keegan Willy, Adam Kimler, Greg Griffith, Jr., Cary Jo McAdams, and eight great grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.