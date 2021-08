Overall, 19.5 percent of obese patients lost ≥5 percent of weight by six to 24 months after a CHD-related hospitalization. WEDNESDAY, Aug. 11, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The prevalence of obesity and overweight is high among patients with coronary heart disease (CHD), and many patients do not lose weight after discharge from CHD-related hospitalization, according to a study published online July 27 in the European Heart Journal: Quality of Care and Clinical Outcomes.