Barriers Persist for Enrolling Women in Cardiology Clinical Trials

When I was finishing up my post-doctoral fellowship, I asked myself where I thought my work could have the greatest impact: in the field, working in an academic research setting or working in clinical research with a medical device company on new medical products and technologies that would advance modern medicine. I chose the latter and haven’t looked back since. Clinical trials play a significant role in my work; they expand our knowledge of medical science and give researchers insights into the safety and efficacy of treatments and procedures.