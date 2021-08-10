Barriers Persist for Enrolling Women in Cardiology Clinical Trials
Participation of women in cardiovascular clinical trials is suboptimal and barriers need to be identified and addressed, according to an article published in the Aug. 17 issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
