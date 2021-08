Thanksgiving and winter holiday candles will always be all the rage of the colder months, but did you know that now there is a candle that captures all of summer's delicious and nostalgic smells? Budweiser collaborated with Homesick to create a candle that will instantly take you back to a family summer cookout during the fall. According to Live Science, scents have the ability to revive memories, and that is exactly what this Budweiser Backyard BBQ candle aims to do.