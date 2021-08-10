American Rescue Plan Act Child Tax Credit
Provided by Community Foundation for Northern Virginia. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was signed into law on March 11, 2021, launching one of the largest economic relief programs in U.S. history. Of the bill’s $1.9 trillion, nearly $7 billion is designated for the state of Virginia. ARPA’s investment in Northern Virginia can reduce pandemic-related hardships and create opportunities for inclusive prosperity for the residents in our region.princewilliamliving.com
