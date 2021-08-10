Research Team Studying Elementary Science Honored at ISLS Meeting

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – At 27 years old, Lindsay Davis just checked a big item off her bucket list. She’s getting her Doctoral degree in chemistry at the University of Texas at Arlington. She is also making history. When Davis walks across the stage next Thursday, she will be the university’s first African-American student to earn a Ph.D in chemistry. “I’m extremely excited, I feel like my dreams just came true,” Davis said. “Often times we are overlooked for certain positions or in certain cases, but we are here to let the world know that we are capable and that we’re here...