Somerville, MA

Research Team Studying Elementary Science Honored at ISLS Meeting

Boston University
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA research team led by BU Wheelock’s Eve Manz, assistant professor of science education, were the recipients of two awards at the recent International Society of the Learning Sciences (ISLS) Annual Meeting. The team, which includes Manz, post-doctoral researcher Chris Georgen and PhD students Betsy Beckert and Annabel Stoler, won best paper and 3rd prize for best poster. Their research, which is funded by a National Science Foundation CAREER grant, is focused on studying productive uncertainty in elementary school science investigations.

