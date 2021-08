With school starting up again for the new school year, it's time to get back to our monthly 4‑H meetings with our 4-H members. We will be in the process of discussing in-school meeting times with teachers and principals and students will be notified by their teacher of their meeting time. However, our students in 7th and 8th grades (Junior 4-H members) hold their meetings twice a month at the 4-H office. Their first meeting will be on Thursday, August 19, from 4 to 5 PM. The 9th-12th grade students (Senior 4-H members) also meet at the 4-H office twice a month and their first meeting will be on Monday, August 16, at 4 PM. We will also hold a meeting for home schooled students at the 4-H office on Wednesday, August 18, at 2 PM. This meeting is open to any home schooled student in grades 4 through 12. Older home schooled students are welcome to attend the Junior or Senior 4-H Club meeting if they wish.