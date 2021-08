It was just 242 years ago today, August 13, 1779, when an American fleet of 19 warships, along with 25 support ships and a compliment of 1,000 Colonial Marines, were soundly defeated by a British force in Penobscot Bay, Maine. Up until the attack on Pearl Harbor, and then perhaps the Battle of Savo Island during WWII, this was without a doubt the largest, lopsided defeat the U.S. Navy had ever suffered. As an American, it pains me to write about such a loss, but we must remember that America did not always win so easily, and that many of our battles throughout our history were rough, nail-biting experiences in which many cases victory was clawed away from almost a near defeat, sadly, there were defeats as well.