Igloo Collaborates with Old Pal Provisions
To celebrate summer and all the various ways to toke and tote your high-minded snacks, Old Pal Provisions collaborated with Igloo Coolers on an environmentally friendly Old Pal Provisions 'Cold Pal' ECOCOOL™ Little Playmate as a handy way to transport all the things that make us go "Mmmmm!" Stash up to nine standard cans of your favorite tasty beverage or use that room to mix and match a variety of sandos, snacks or whatever suits your mood.
