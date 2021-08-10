Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ryan Rhodes

Igloo Collaborates with Old Pal Provisions

By PRESS RELEASES
shop-eat-surf.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Igloo X Old Pal Provisions ‘Cold Pal’ ECOCOOL™ Little Playmate is available exclusively through the Old Pal Provisions website. Courtesy of Old Pal Provisions. To celebrate summer and all the various ways to toke and tote your high-minded snacks, Old Pal Provisions collaborated with Igloo Coolers on an environmentally friendly Old Pal Provisions ‘Cold Pal’ ECOCOOL™ Little Playmate as a handy way to transport all the things that make us go “Mmmmm!” Stash up to nine standard cans of your favorite tasty beverage or use that room to mix and match a variety of sandos, snacks or whatever suits your mood.

shop-eat-surf.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Igloo Collaborates#Igloo Coolers#Voc#Ecocool#Vp
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Rhodes
Related
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Eco-Friendly Retro Sneakers

San-Francisco-based fashion brand Rothy's has launched its all-new 'Varsity Collection' giving its retro sneakers a contemporary and eco-friendly update. The shoes still feature the iconic '80s look of the originals but are now handcrafted with close to zero waste production and made from unique recycled materials. For example, the shoe's...
Environmenthomecrux.com

Eddi Soap Dispensers Combine Sustainability and Style

Sarah Pura and Jamison Pereira have founded Eddi with a mission to create easy-to-recycle personal care products. Looking into the increasing tendency for eco-conscious products, they have developed a completely plastic-free hand washing system, comprising of a stainless steel dispenser and refill bottles in aluminum – both are easily recyclable at the end of life.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Autumn-Inspired Coffee Blends

Berres Brothers, a Wisconsin-based coffee roaster, has announced its four limited-edition flavors for fall. This year the brand mixed together some of its fan favorites along with a new exciting flavor. The brand wanted flavors that encompass fun fall activities - such as hunting, pumpkin carving, and cozying around a...
ElectronicsPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: All of These Igloo Coolers Are Currently on Sale

Remember when a cooler didn’t cost the same as a roundtrip flight to Europe? They were simple, capable and designed to keep your favorite goods refreshingly cold on a hot summer day. Countless cooler brands have come and gone over the years, but Igloo is still going strong. The brand got its start in 1947 by producing metal water coolers for the working class, but growing popularity gave rise to super-functional, best-in-class ice chests that defined outdoor recreation in the late 20th century.
PetsTrendHunter.com

Upcycled Dog Beds

The ReMade Collection by LAY LO is a stylish and sustainable collection of dog beds that makes the most of deadstock fabric from artists' previous collections. The surplus fabrics are given new life thanks to hand-stitched patchwork patterns that are unique, expressive and modern, thanks to their geometric forms. ReMade...
Retailshop-eat-surf.com

Vans x Octopus Unleash Audiovisual Chaos

The edit offers a sneak preview of the Vans x Octopus collection dropping later this month. Courtesy of Vans. Vans, the original action sports footwear and apparel brand, teams up with Octopus on a heavy-hitting, heart-pounding edit showcasing shared team riders Dylan Graves, Harry Bryant and Mikey February. Filled with straight surf chaos, the edit unleashes the raw energy and shared creativity amongst the group, and a sneak preview of the Vans x Octopus collection dropping later this month at Vans retail locations and Vans.com/Surf.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Thought-Provoking Fashion Lines

Design house Estudio Felipe Escudero has recently launched its new clothing line called OBIO. OBIO is an investigative project that explores design principles in film, fashion, architecture and music. Originally designed to be an architecturally influenced athleisure brand, the line reflects modern organic architecture. Inspired by transparent glass, steel, and...
Visual ArtTrendHunter.com

Earth-Embracing Artworks

Hello Chelsart launches a series of handpainted seedpods that have been collected from all over Australia. The artist, Chelsea, lives in Toowoomba, Australia, and sought to design a collection that highlighted the hidden beauties of the neglected natural environment. The artists collected seedpods and covered them in patterns and colors using acrylic paint. The artist calls this project "co-creating with nature" as a natural element - the seedpod - is her canvas. The artist collects the discarded seedpods that once were used as husks to protect seeds. That way, if a pattern does not work out, she is able to discard the seedpod into the garden or an organic waste bin.
MakeupTrendHunter.com

Customizable Complexion Rescue Kits

BareMinerals' Rescue Me Customizable Complexion Rescue Set is cruelty-free, sustainable, gluten-free, and vegan. The set includes a full-size COMPLEXION® RESCUE Tinted Moisturizer and three mini makeup essentials. In order to opt-in for the bareMinerals Rescue Me Customizable Complexion Rescue Set, individuals need to select their share of the brand's fast-acting...
ShoppingTrendHunter.com

10 Chartiable Home Products

When making shopping virtually or in person, many try to be conscious about their purchases by ensuring that the products they are using and indulging in are sustainable and ethical—this list of charitable home products highlight some excellent examples of offerings that seek to create a positive impact. Province Apothecary,...
Hair CareTrendHunter.com

Sustainable Hair Butters

Belle Bar Organic's Argan Oil Shine & Moisture Hair Butter gives individuals access to a deeply nourishing product experience that is also an alternative to hair products in plastic containers. The Brooklyn-based brand—which is also Black-owned and women-owned—is known for its contributions to the clean beauty category. Belle Bar Organic's...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Shape Magazine

Shoppers Swear This Drugstore Face Lotion Makes Wrinkles 'Melt Away'

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Rachel Nussbaum. If you've been on TikTok or Instagram, hell, even Twitter, over the last few years, you're probably familiar with CeraVe. The brand's a star of the drugstore skin-care world, and for good reason: It offers hard-working, high-performing skin treatments for a fraction of what other brands cost, like a humble moisturizer that produces gold-medal results.

Comments / 0

Community Policy