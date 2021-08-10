Igloo Collaborates with Old Pal Provisions

Hello Chelsart launches a series of handpainted seedpods that have been collected from all over Australia. The artist, Chelsea, lives in Toowoomba, Australia, and sought to design a collection that highlighted the hidden beauties of the neglected natural environment. The artists collected seedpods and covered them in patterns and colors using acrylic paint. The artist calls this project "co-creating with nature" as a natural element - the seedpod - is her canvas. The artist collects the discarded seedpods that once were used as husks to protect seeds. That way, if a pattern does not work out, she is able to discard the seedpod into the garden or an organic waste bin.