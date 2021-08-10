Cancel
Marble Falls, TX

Marble Falls ISD passes resolution urging visitors to wear masks, updates health plan

By Brigid Cooley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarble Falls Independent School District took its own stand against COVID-19 while staying within the state’s legal requirements by passing a resolution strongly urging visitors to wear masks while on school property. During a special board meeting Aug. 9, trustees also approved a new health plan for the 2021-22 school year that reflects recent decisions by the Texas Education Agency.

