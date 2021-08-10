Marble Falls ISD passes resolution urging visitors to wear masks, updates health plan

Officials in one Texas city are literally sounding the alarm over rising Covid-19 cases in the state, as the seven-day average number of confirmed cases has steadily risen since late July and surpassed 10,000 over the weekend, according to the Department of State Health Services. But Republican Governor Greg Abbott continues to thwart local governments that want to make masks mandatory, caring more about stopping mask mandates than the virus. The city of Austin activated its emergency response system over the weekend to warn residents of rising cases and encourage them to mask up, get vaccinated and stay home to fight...