Start the Jerome County Fair off right by joining us for the JRD Main Street Mile. August 10th at 4pm, runners and walkers of all ages will start the parade off with a little fun and exercise. The 1 mile event starts at the Jerome High School and ends at the Main Street and Lincoln stoplight. Cost is $10 and participants will receive refreshments and a goody bag. You can register online, in the office or 30mins. before the event. Winner with the fastest time will receive $100. Join us for the the Jerome County Fair parade that will start right after the Main Street Mile. Call 208-324-3389 for more info.