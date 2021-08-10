Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

What does a degree actually cost – for students and for universities?

By Become an author
Posted by 
The Conversation UK
The Conversation UK
 4 days ago

Many students say they feel COVID has diminished the value of their university experience. Complaints filed with the Office of the Independent Adjudicator in 2020 detail examples of how the pandemic has disrupted students’ learning. A recent report from the Higher Education Policy Institute finds students often say they regard universities to be relatively poor value for money.

Such sentiments were reported before COVID shut campuses down and sent students home. The UK government acknowledged, in the 2019 Augar review, that the university experience can, for some, lead to disappointment. But the pandemic appears to have made matters worse for many students and staff.

So, with students unlikey to be able to have fees funded, a question of value arises. And to answer that we need to know what it costs to deliver a degree course and what students and graduates actually pay for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jp0VL_0bNf7lFF00
Student protest messages written in post-it notes on dorm windows in Manchester during lockdown. John B Hewitt / Alamy Stock Photo

What a course costs

Academic staff expenditure represents between 29% and 32% of university budgets in England. My colleagues Norman Gowar and Michael Naef and I, in our book English Universities in Crisis, show that roughly the same percentage is spent on non-academic salaries (IT support, admissions, rising bureaucracy) and on facilities (libraries, lecture theatres).

If we view teaching as core to a student’s education, we can calculate this direct cost. A lecturer’s salary in the UK starts at about £40,000, and a professor’s at about £60,000. The number of students for each teaching position ranges between about ten at some universities to about 15 elsewhere. Taking a salary of £60,000 and adding roughly a third for National Insurance and pension costs, my calculations suggest 15 students could hire a professor to teach them for just over £5,000 a head.

This allows for the fact that a traditional lecturer on a research and teaching contract spends about 40% of their time on teaching, 40% on research and 20% on admin duties. Though many universities have somewhat controversially cut costs on academics by having some academics on teaching-focused contracts, where the lecturer teaches roughly 50% more than a traditional academic.

This raises the question of whether undergraduate student fees are effectively subsidising research, which is very difficult to answer. But students also benefit directly by being taught by active researchers. Simply put, would you rather be taught by the person who discovered the new theory, or someone who has only read about it?

The Office for Students (the independent regulator of higher education in England) classifies most subjects as low-cost, essentially involving only the lecturer and the lecture theatre. Some high-cost subjects, including clinical medical and veterinary courses, and, to a lesser extent, laboratory sciences, receive supplementary public funding. The government has proposed to cut by 50% this supplementary funding to some arts subjects, such as drama and music, although this only works out to about £120 per student.

What a student pays

In 2012, government reforms saw maximum tuition fees in England triple to £9,000. Despite the fact that this £9,000 was a cap and the government hoped that competition between universities would result in lowered fees, the cap became the standard charge. In addition, the government phased out student number controls that limited how many students each university could admit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sKv61_0bNf7lFF00
Much of the income derived from higher tuition fees, since 2012, has been spent on new university buildings and infrastructure. Simon Annable / Alamy Stock Photo

These reforms were designed to enable more young people to study by increasing university budgets without an immediate cost to the government. Key to this expansion is the loan-repayment scheme. Students do not need to pay anything up front. And they only start repaying once they’ve graduated and are earning above a certain amount.

The 2020-2021 threshold for student loan repayments is £27,295, with an interest rate of 5.6%, which is well above current market rates. After 30 years, any remaining balance is written off.

Consequently, any graduate with relatively low earnings pays off only a fraction of their debt and interest. The Augar report calculates that the 30% with the lowest lifetime earnings pay less than 10% of their original debt, while the top 30% pay more than they borrowed.

This means some students will pay more than the cost of their education, while others effectively receive a subsidy. In 2018, the Office of National Statistics determined that much (estimated by the government to be about 50%) of the student loan book would never be repaid and would have to be carried on the books as government expenditure.

Financial returns

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has found that, after taking account of student-loan repayments, male graduates end up on average £130,000 better off over their lifetimes by going to university, and female graduates gain £100,000.

This differs, however, by type of university and by subject. For graduates from the large, research-intensive universities of the UK’s Russell Group and, in general, for graduates in medicine, dentistry, veterinary, economics, mathematics and engineering, earnings have been shown to be high.

Other students, meanwhile, gain no financial advantage. The IFS report found that around 20% of undergrads would have been better off financially without a degree.

If this is the case, why do differently ranked universities charge the same fees? As my colleagues and I have shown, this is in part because the courses are oversubscribed – enough students are willing to pay the maximum fees to get into university regardless of their ranking. What’s more, considerable expense has gone into raising student satisfaction, via marketing and non-academic facilities.

The pandemic, however, has changed things. For much of the lockdown period students were unable to access, or at least make the most of, new buildings fees have helped fund. The recent complaints suggest that some universities will now look for ways to improve the academic experience and make the value of a degree clearer should they seek to continue charging the same fees.

Comments / 0

The Conversation UK

The Conversation UK

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
560K+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from British experts for the public. The Conversation U.K. finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Mathematics#Undergraduate Student#Covid#National Insurance#The Office For Students
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
CollegesTelegraph

Is a university degree still worth the time and money?

Is university worth it? It’s a question you wouldn’t have dreamt of asking in 1980, when just over one in 10 18-year-olds went to university. Back then, degrees were seen as a golden ticket to an illustrious career. Now, about half of young people enter university; most of them now graduate with about £45,000 of debt, and a small number struggle to find jobs afterwards.
Collegeswuwm.com

Colleges Are Going Big To Incentivize Student Vaccinations

U.S. colleges are counting on high COVID-19 vaccination rates to keep their campuses safe this fall. Many are pulling out flashy rewards to encourage students and faculty to get their shots. Elissa Nadworny covers higher education and college access for NPR. She's led the NPR Ed team's multiplatform storytelling –...
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

North Dakota University System helps with policy preparations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As universities across the state continue to prepare their own back to school policies, the State Board of Higher Education is already helping them along. The North Dakota University System is back at work with their covid-19 task force helping colleges and universities across the state...
EducationBrookings Institution

How does virtual learning impact students in higher education?

In 2020, the pandemic pushed millions of college students around the world into virtual learning. As the new academic year begins, many colleges in the U.S. are poised to bring students back to campus, but a large amount of uncertainty remains. Some institutions will undoubtedly continue to offer online or hybrid classes, even as in-person instruction resumes. At the same time, low vaccination rates, new coronavirus variants, and travel restrictions for international students may mean a return to fully online instruction for some U.S. students and many more around the world.
Garden City, NYadelphi.edu

A Three-Year Degree for Business Students on a Fast Track

In today's fast-paced career world, some students are eager to earn their degrees and enter the workforce quickly to save money on their education and begin earning a salary. Adelphi is meeting this need by offering an accelerated undergraduate program in business, allowing motivated students to earn their degree in just three years. Open to students in any business major, including accounting, economics, finance, management and marketing, the program saves students close to a full year’s tuition.
CollegesCourier News

$1.73 million in student debt retired at Arkansas Tech University

Arkansas Tech University will invest $1.73 million of its institutional American Rescue Plan funds from the federal government to retire student debts owed to the university. Retirement of student debts owed to Arkansas Tech will apply to eligible individuals who were enrolled from spring 2020 through the end of the spring 2021 semester. There are 1,671 current and former ATU students who will have debts to the university retired as a result of the action.
Scranton, PAscranton.edu

University Students Receive Awards

Several students were recently honored with awards. Read about them here. Frank O’Hara medals were given to University students with the highest grade-point averages in their first-, second- and third-year in the College of Arts and Sciences, the Kania School of Management and the Panuska College of Professional Studies for the 2019-20 academic year. The awards, named in honor of the late Frank O’Hara who served the University for 53 years in various administrative positions, were presented at a ceremony held recently on campus.
Norfolk, VAWRIC TV

ODU using virus relief funds to clear student debt from spring 2021 semester

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University will use coronavirus relief funding to help forgive students’ unpaid balances from the 2021 spring semester. ODU received millions of dollars in federal aid to help students with expenses during the pandemic. “Old Dominion is committed to helping our students reach their academic...
Collegesmarketplace.org

EU student exodus may not hurt British universities after all

Brexit continues to send tremors through the British economy. The latest sector to be affected: universities. The number of applicants from the European Union to attend United Kingdom schools has dropped dramatically, down 43% this year. Since British higher education is heavily dependent on fees from overseas students, this looks...
Raleigh, NCwaketech.edu

College Launches Teacher Prep University Transfer Degrees

RALEIGH, N.C. (August 10, 2021) – Students who want to make a difference in the lives of others and become a licensed teacher can now start their career path at Wake Tech. This fall, Wake Tech is launching two new university transfer degrees – Associate in Arts in Teacher Preparation and Associate in Science in Teacher Preparation. These degrees allow aspiring teachers to complete their first two years of general college education at Wake Tech, transfer to a four-year college or university to complete a bachelor’s degree in education, and then become licensed elementary, middle and high school educators.
EducationPosted by
The Independent

Gavin Williamson says universities shouldn’t charge full tuition fees if they fail to deliver what students ‘expect’

Gavin Williamson has suggested universities should not be charging the full £9,250 per year tuition fees if they are failing to deliver what students “expect”, including in person-teaching.The education secretary also stressed that the government expected all institutions to return to face-to-face seminars and lectures in the next academic year, unless there were “unprecedented reasons” not to do so.His comments came as tens of thousands of students across the country began opening their A-Level results, with reports that a greater proportion could receive the top grades under the temporary assessment system.Mr Williamson said it was his “hope” to return...
Collegesmetroatlantaceo.com

University System of Georgia Reports Another Record in Degrees Awarded

The University System of Georgia (USG) awarded an all-time high of 72,929 degrees in fiscal year 2021, which ended June 30. The 3% annual increase over fiscal year 2020 represented 2,050 more degrees awarded than the previous year, and sets another record for the most degrees awarded in the system’s 90-year history.
Ithaca, NYithaca.edu

Student Success and Retention Resources

This spring the Retention and Engagement Strategy Team [REST] met with a diverse spectrum of campus partners who shared their current retention and student success practices and suggestions for new strategies. We have compiled two resources for individuals and groups across campus:. Retention Strategies to Support Student Success (menu) We...
EducationThe Guardian

UK universities open vaccination centres on campus to encourage student uptake

Universities are setting up their own vaccination centres in an attempt to make campuses as safe as possible for the autumn term. And with millions of students arriving in September, some universities are already warning freshers that due to government restrictions on nightclubs in England they will not be able to attend big social events unless they are fully vaccinated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy