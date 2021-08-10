Zeroing in on soybean health project, company takes pride in

Helping irrigators to be efficient and profitable as they do their part to feed a hungry world is a priority for Lindsay, an Omaha, Nebraska-based company. The company works through a dealer network to distribute irrigation systems to growers in the High Plains and beyond. Michelle Marcuzzo, Lindsay’s FieldNET software product manager, said they know farmers and ranchers have to be profitable as they pursue the task of feeding 8.5 billion people globally by the year 2030 and, in doing so, also must be efficient with limited resources.