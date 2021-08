A car warranty comes attached to almost every new vehicle sold in the USA, but it's easy to be left in the dark about what this actually means for you. What is the meaning of a warranty, you may ask. Essentially, it is a guarantee that the components of your vehicle will stand the test of time. And, in the event that certain parts fail, break, or malfunction within the specified time frame, the manufacturer will take responsibility for the repairs or replacement. However, it is not to be mistaken for insurance, since a vehicle warranty only covers the manufacturer's responsibility to deliver a quality product. If you're in an accident, you're on your own.