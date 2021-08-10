Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Fan of Augustinus Bader? You'll Love These 7 Luxe Skincare Brands

By Olivia Kappler
purewow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you love trying newer brands and see skincare products as a worthy investment, you’re in the right place. One of our all-time favorites is Augustinus Bader because of their science-backed (and highly sensorial) products like The Rich Cream. The brand, which was created by renowned scientist and professor, Augustinus Bader, has a secret ingredient called TFC8 that helps with cell turnover and regeneration to combat signs of aging. Since the brand’s launch in 2018, it has amassed a loyal following among A-list celebrities such as Victoria Beckham and beauty editors.

www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
Cate Blanchett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aging Skin#Skincare#The Rich Cream#Nuface#Microcurrents#Botox#Sk Ii#French#Advanced G Nifique#Mvp#Nordstrom#Capture Totale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionHypebae

Knix Taps Ashley Graham As Its First Global Brand Ambassador

Knix has launched its newest “Active” collection along with a campaign starring its first-ever global brand ambassador, Ashley Graham. “I’ve been a huge supporter and customer of Knix for a few years now. As a long-time fan of their sports bras, I was initially drawn to Knix’s innovative approach to the intimates category and the strong community they’ve built,” the supermodel and entrepreneur shared in a press release. “More importantly, they’re a brand that aligns with my values. I believe all bodies are beautiful in all stages of life, and Knix has consistently proven that they do, too. Together we can continue to create purposeful change in the intimates industry.”
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

3 Swimwear Brands Designed To Wear On Your Period

As a female, chances are you’ve experienced some level of anxiety around the thought of swimming (or even just putting on a swimsuit) during your menstrual cycle. In fact, you’ll probably never forget the summers where you got your period on the date of a friend's pool party, or strategically looked ahead on the calendar to see if your cycle was expected to begin during your family beach vacation. Fortunately, over the last few years, a number of period swimwear brands have arrived to solve any lingering woes. While a specialized swimsuit is by no means necessary, for those who may feel more comfortable with extra protection, a specialized swimsuit can provide.
Posted by
whowhatwear

Psst, for Thin Hair Types: This Trick Gets You Big Hair Fast

Unfortunately, I wasn't blessed with thick, voluminous hair. Listen, it's not quite a hardship, but what can I say? We all want what we can't have. My hair is stick-straight, which, yes, isn't anything to complain about. Anyways, it might be a blessing because I'm pretty lazy when it comes to styling. Since my hair is pretty low-maintenance and easy to manage, I can get away with air-drying it and just letting it do its thing most days.
Hair CareNewsweek

You've Been Shampooing Your Hair Wrong This Whole Time

A beauty influencer claims we've all been washing our hair wrongly, and she demonstrated in a video exactly how it should be done, in a technique that's backed by experts. TikToker and YouTuber Abbey Yung regularly creates content with tips and advice on hair and beauty, and this latest video has gained over 4 million views in just one day.
Behind Viral VideosRefinery29

I Tried TikTok’s Viral Frizzy Hair Hacks & There’s One Clear Winner

Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. Whether skincare or makeup related, you can always count on TikTok's experts to provide a smart solution to a beauty problem. Last month, we learned how to take the chore out of a summery smoky eye in seconds and how to make your own BB cream when foundation feels a little too heavy in the sun. But lately, it's all about hair.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Daily Mail

Jasmine Tookes stars in latest campaign for Drake's lifestyle brand modeling casual-but-cool separates in a range of soft versatile colors

Drake's lifestyle brand October's Very Own just dropped the global debut of their OVO® Women's Garment Dye “Weekender Collection”. Starring in the campaign - shot by Thomas Welch - is supermodel Jasmine Tookes. The 30-year-old stunner can be seen sporting the casual-but-cool separates emblazoned with the brand's famous owl logo...
Posted by
Shape Magazine

Shoppers Swear This Drugstore Face Lotion Makes Wrinkles 'Melt Away'

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Rachel Nussbaum. If you've been on TikTok or Instagram, hell, even Twitter, over the last few years, you're probably familiar with CeraVe. The brand's a star of the drugstore skin-care world, and for good reason: It offers hard-working, high-performing skin treatments for a fraction of what other brands cost, like a humble moisturizer that produces gold-medal results.
Hair CareIn Style

This "Holy Grail" Hair Serum Helps Hair Grow Stronger and Faster and It's On Sale

Anyone who's ever tried to grow out their hair knows that it's a painfully long process that requires a lot of patience and a healthy head of hair — which is especially hard to achieve in the midst of a global pandemic that might just be wreaking havoc on your hair. While there isn't a magical serum that can take care of the former, there are plenty of products out there that claim to be a cure-all for the latter.
Skin CarePosted by
Woman's World

3 Natural Oils That Will Banish Wrinkles, Brighten Dark Circles, and Give You Glowing Skin

Want to reap the benefits of pricey oil-infused anti-aging creams and products for skin? Then go straight to the source. Anti-aging skin products often contain potentially toxic chemicals like parabens and artificial fragrances, but you don’t need all that to get a glowing, smooth complexion. You can find the best skin healing ingredients right in nature, and there are a few products out there that preserve their purity so that you’re getting all the good stuff without the extra. Check out our recommendations below.
Skin CareIn Style

This Night Cream Firms Skin on Contact — and Even 70-Year-Olds See Anti-Aging Results

If the last year has taught me anything, it's to hold tight to the things that bring me pleasure in this world. Chocolate and salty food make up a not-insignificant portion of that category, along with ordering the same shade of dark red lipstick over and over again. While I can generally handle the consequences of those hobbies, one anti-aging Glytone face cream erases lines, wrinkles, and any dull skin that comes from inhaling popcorn.
Skin CareEssence

11 Bold Nail Colors To Try Before The Summer Ends

Last year left us posing a serious question: who would create our eye-catching nail art? Without access to our favorite nail salons, many of us tapped into our creative energy and began a path to doing things for ourselves—especially our manicures. From creative designs to amazing colors, expressing ourselves through...
Beauty & FashionFinancial Times

The best sleepwear brands for steamy nights

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Style news. Nightwear in the summer can leave you hot and bothered. These brands mix natural fabrics with sophisticated details that regulate your body temperature and help keep you cool. Sleeper. Former fashion editors Kate Zubarieva and...
MakeupRefinery29

A Look Inside Violet Grey’s Very Luxurious Summer Beauty Box

TLDR: Click here to shop the Summer 2021 Violet Grey Violet Box — or, to just take a peep at all the luxe beauty goodies hiding inside. Los Angeles beauty hotspot Violet Grey is reprising its cult-favorite Violet Box for Summer 2021 — and dare we say, it's better than ever? Consider your summer beauty routine sorted with the arrival of The Violet Box Best Of Summer, a blockbuster set of bestselling skin care, hair treatments, and makeup wrapped in one seriously chic package. You know the drill: Every season, the beauty whisperers at Violet Grey distill their expertise to curate the (actual) best-of-the-best luxury goods at a steep discount. This year's Best Of Summer box contains everything you could possibly covet for weekend getaways, languid staycations, and everything in between; think luxurious sunscreens, the cream blush to end all cream blushes, glow-boosting serums, and so much more. While the $408 price tag is far from an impulse buy, the contents of the box are valued at $817 (aka double what you're paying).
MakeupPosted by
The Independent

Makeup by Mario has landed in the UK: We tried the beauty brand from Kim Kardashian’s favourite MUA

Mario Dedivanovic is one of the most well known make-up artists in the world, having made his name as Kim Kardashian’s head MUA, travelling around the world for photoshoots, Instagram snaps and red carpets.The man behind the Kardashian’s most glamorous, well recognisable looks is a bonafide star in his own right too, having built a loyal following on Instagram and racking up millions of views on YouTube with his tutorials. He also boasts Salma Hayek, Kate Bosworth and Gabrielle Union as A-list clients.In 2020, Dedivanovic launched his own make-up range, Makeup by Mario, pouring his nearly two decades of experience...
Skin Carecoveteur.com

We Tried It: This Serum Faded My Dark Spots in Under Two Weeks

I'll be honest, I have little to complain about when it comes to the general state of my skin. I've never had to deal with serious, cystic acne, just the occasional zit here and there, typically during that time of the month. But something changed once the pandemic hit. I'm not sure what the real cause behind my skin's rebellion was, but I'll chalk it up to stress wreaking havoc on my hormones. Regardless of the reason, a new pimple seemed to appear on my forehead and chin every single day. And even though I avoided picking the zits (for the most part), they still left behind the dreaded dark mark: post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. I decided to change up my skin-care routine, and after about six to eight weeks of consistency, even though my dark spots hadn't completely faded, my skin appeared to reach a form of equilibrium—it was looking smoother, more even, and I'd managed to avoid any breakouts. Everything was great...until my skin started to freak out again. Around that same time, I received a sample of Dieux Skin's new Deliverance Serum. I noticed that it had niacinamide in the formula, an ingredient that helps soothe inflammation and solve pigmentation issues, so I decided to introduce it into my routine. It was a complete game changer for my skin—keep reading to find out why.
Beauty & FashionElle

10 Amazon Beauty Brands You Should Be Buying Right Now

I've made my fair share of uh-oh buys on Amazon (see: that fantastic deal on a nightstand that ended up being doll furniture), but when it comes to finding top-notch, no-mistakes-here beauty purchases, it has the best of the best. Whether you're trying to find the latest and greatest in haircare, a sustainable beauty brand that won't do you wrong, or a new mascara for fluttery lashes, there's an option on Amazon that will not let you down. But who has the time to scroll mindlessly for that long, only to end up with a shopping cart that's full to the brim of "maybes"? I live to serve, so I compiled the best of the best, from tried-and-true products to a couple of hidden gems I'll graciously share with you. Below, find the 10 best beauty brands on Amazon you need to know about.
Skin Carebirminghamnews.net

Beauty brand Milagro Beauty concocts products

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI/ThePRTree): Milagro Beauty Natural Vitamin C Serum has garnered a lot of appreciation since its launch which contributed to their sales picking up. Their newly curated product is a blend of aloe vera, amla, lemon and orange that assists in reducing the appearance of dark...

Comments / 0

Community Policy