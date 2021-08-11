Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville woman thought lottery winning was $100K - it was $1 million

First Coast News
First Coast News
 8 days ago
Wilma Todd played her Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket before work and won. The 69-year-old Jacksonville woman was determined to finish her shift at work before claiming her prize - $100,000.

At least that's what she thought her prize was.

"After work, I picked up my granddaughter and handed her my ticket. She turned to me and said, 'Nana, you didn't win $100,000 - you won $1 million!' Todd stated in a Florida Lottery news release. "Needless to say I was in complete shock." she added.

Todd told Lottery officials she plans to continue working until her replacement is fully trained. After that, she's looking forward to retiring and spending time with her family, the news release states.

Todd chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780K.

Todd purchased her winning ticket from Jones Road General Store, 1018 Jones Road. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

