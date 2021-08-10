Is ‘The Kissing Booth 3’ Better Than Parts 1 & 2? ﻿Our Entertainment Editor Weighs in

The Kissing Booth 3 is finally streaming on Netflix and boy what a wild and unexpectedly crazy ride the final film in the beloved franchise turned out to be. While we anticipated the final film in the trilogy would once again bring the romance and drama, nothing could prepare us for the many shocking twists and turns the writers threw our way across the movie. If you haven’t yet had the chance to complete the film, this might be a good place to bookmark this piece and return after watching as we’re able to get into some major spoilers!