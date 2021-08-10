Cancel
Family Relationships

Si yu’us ma’ase!

By Contributing Author
Saipan Tribune
 3 days ago

On July 23, 2021, I lost my son, Ivan James Alafanso Blanco. The loss of a child is the worst trauma a parent can face. Even at 45 years old, even with his personal and career successes, even with the respect he had in government, Ivan was still my beloved child. Jimbo, I called him.

#Saipan
