Royals Hot Chicken closes East End location

Royals Hot Chicken has closed its Jeffersontown restaurant after 17 months of difficulties during the coronavirus pandemic. The eatery was the Nashville-style hot chicken concept's second location at the time of its opening at 10305 Taylorsville Road in December 2019. Like other restaurants across the nation, the newly-opened Royals location was faced with dining room closures, restricted seating capacities, rising product costs and supply chain issues during the Covid-19 crisis, and could never find its footing as a result, according to a news release.