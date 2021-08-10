Assassin's Creed Vahalla 'Siege of Paris' Global Release Dates and Times Announced

A huge cache of voice lines featuring Call of Duty (COD): Warzone Operator "Stitch" has dropped, detailing a new Season 5 mid-season event. This event is known as "The Numbers" and allegedly makes use of the Red Doors previously unveiled as part of a then-unnamed experience. According to the voice lines, the operator Vikhor "Stitch" Kuzmin leads two teams of players through a story-driven mission that pits them against each other in an effort to carry out the will of Perseus. We still don't have dates for this mid-season extravaganza, of course, but that doesn't make knowing the ins and outs any less thrilling.