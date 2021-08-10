Assassin's Creed Vahalla 'Siege of Paris' Global Release Dates and Times Announced
Ubisoft has officially published the release dates and times for the Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC, "Siege of Paris," across all platforms and regions. The announcement was made via the official Assassin's Creed Twitter account at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 10. Ubisoft included an infographic listing all dates and times according to the game's regional megaservers. It includes distinctions for all platforms Valhalla is available on, as well as the difference for those who bought the Season Pass versus those who purchased the DLC separately.www.dbltap.com
Comments / 0