Revealed: PSBJ's 2021 Directors of the Year

By Natalie Guevara
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight board directors have made outstanding contributions to a range of companies across the region and beyond. The Puget Sound Business Journal recognizes them as our Directors of the Year. These directors have helped navigate their companies through challenging times. They were nominated by their peers as standout board members...

Greenfield, MARecorder

Just Roots executive director leaving by end of year

GREENFIELD — After 11 years with Just Roots, Executive Director Jessica O’Neill will transition out of her role by the end of 2021. O’Neill was brought into Just Roots’ early visioning stages in 2010 by Founding Director Jay Lord, according to a Just Roots press release. Together with their board of directors and community, Lord and O’Neill helped build the successful nonprofit that operates the Greenfield Community Farm, hosts a community garden and is perhaps best known for its all-income CSA farm share program.
Businessakbizmag.com

FNBA Names Marsjanik Wealth Management Director & SVP

First National Bank Alaska’s Board of Directors recently named Renne Marsjanik Wealth Management Director and appointed her Senior Vice President at the state’s largest locally owned community bank. Marsjanik has 30 years of experience in financial services, investments, consulting, development, and risk management, specializing in wills, trusts and corporate tax....
Omaha, NEunothegateway.com

A Second Chance for QTS’s Director

With the spring semester cut short due to the unknowns of COVID-19 in 2019, many individuals were not anticipating the prolonged period that would consist of isolation, confusion and questioning the future. It was during this time that first-year graduate student Emily Kraft realized that her responsibilities as the new...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

KE Holdings Appoints New Directors

KE Holdings Inc. ("Beike" or the "Company") (NYSE: BEKE), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced the appointment of Mr. XU Tao, the Company's chief financial officer, as an executive director of its board of directors (the "Board"), and the appointment of Mr. ZHU Hansong as an independent director of the Board, effective immediately, based on the recommendations of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board. The Board also appointed Mr. ZHU Hansong as a member of the compensation committee of the Board and a member of the audit committee of the Board. At the same time, Mr. PENG Yongdong stepped down as a member of the compensation committee of the Board, and Mr. XU Wangang stepped down as a member of the audit committee of the Board. Mr. PENG Yongdong will continue to serve as the chairman of the Board and the chief executive officer of the Company, and Mr. XU Wangang will continue to serve as an executive director of the Board and the chief operating officer of the Company.
Businessbizjournals

Anthem CEO Gail Boudreaux joins Target board of directors

Target Corporation is adding Anthem, Inc. CEO Gail K. Boudreaux to its board of directors Sept. 23. David P. Abney, former chairman of the board and chief executive officer of United Parcel Service, Inc., also is joining the board, effective immediately. Boudreaux has been president and CEO at health benefits...
BusinessSFGate

TraknProtect Appoints Chris Wieland to Board of Advisors

CHICAGO (PRWEB) August 12, 2021. TraknProtect, a pioneer of location-based technology purpose-built for the hotel industry and a leading employee safety button provider for several major hotel brands, announces the appointment of Chris Wieland to the company's Board of Advisors. In his role, he will provide his technical and industry expertise with the executive management team, aiding in the development and implementation of new offerings and market initiatives as the company continues to expand globally.
Businessbakingbusiness.com

Berner promotes VP of operations

DAKOTA, ILL. — Kelly Diamond has been promoted to vice president of operations at Berner Food & Beverage LLC, a private label and contract manufacturing supplier of food and beverage products. In her new role, Ms. Diamond will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day company operations while she works to define and implement operations strategy to further evolve Berner processes. She also will manage quarterly and annual budgeting processes with P&L responsibilities, while monitoring performance to proactively identify efficiency issues and propose solutions.
Businessbizjournals

Hard Rock International taps Panama Jack CEO for senior VP role

Hard Rock has appointed an executive who brings experience from Panama Jack, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Warner Brothers to drive brand exposure and customer reach. Kimberly Manna will serve as senior vice president of retail and licensing for the entertainment company, which has more than 240 venues in 68 countries, including owned/licensed or managed hotels, casinos, “rock shops,” live performance venues and cafes.
Economycapitolbroadcasting.com

ATC’s Klein Among 7 New Members of Leadership Triangle Board

Leadership Triangle announced seven new members have joined their Board of Directors, including American Tobacco Durham Real Estate Director Adam Klein. Klein will join Corp Senior Vice President Michael Goodmon, the current Chair, on the Board. “As Leadership Triangle’s Board Chair, I could not be more excited to welcome our...
Businesssouthjerseylocalnews.com

Liberty Bell Bank names Liz Thomas to advisory board

EVESHAM >> John W. Breda, President and CEO of Liberty Bell Bank, A Division of The Bank of Delmarva, along with John Herring, New Jersey Market President of Liberty Bell Bank recently announced the addition of Liz Thomas, Co-founder and CEO of Thomas/Boyd Communications, to its Advisory Board. “We are...
BusinessGenomeWeb

LightDeck Diagnostics: Nick Traggis, Robert Silverman, Chris Myatt

LightDeck Diagnostics, a point-of-care diagnostic developer, has appointed Nick Traggis as CEO; Chris Myatt as chief innovation officer; and Robert Silverman as executive chairman of the board. Traggis was formerly executive vice president of corporate development at LightDeck, and he replaces Myatt as CEO. Traggis and Myatt have collaborated for...
Businessbizjournals

Local distilling company details $49M expansion plan

This company first opened a facility in the area in 2018 and has already expanded it once before. The latest expansion will create 50 jobs. Market Insights: Commercial Real Estate-Virtual Event. Join us as our panel of commercial real estate experts discuss the state of commercial real estate in the...
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

AgroFresh Solutions Announces Senior Leadership Appointments

PHILADELPHIA, PA — AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGFS) this week announced several appointments to its senior leadership team that are intended to position the Company for consistent, profitable growth and to further drive the Company’s diversification strategy. “Following on our commitment to deliver consistent and profitable growth, we recently bolstered...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

U.S. employers get religion with vaccine mandates

WILMINGTON, Del, Aug 12 (Reuters) - As coronavirus infections rise again, U.S. companies mandating vaccinations are confronting an uncomfortable question rarely asked by an employer - what is an employee's religious belief?. Google's parent Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), Walmart Inc (WMT.N), and Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N) are among the growing list...
Collegesbizjournals

The value of sourcing candidates through university partnerships

Many organizations are looking to gain a competitive edge in the market. Attaining that edge may involve steps such as reducing costs, developing a new product or service, improving operations, or identifying something they can tout as a core competency. One area that can have a multiplying effect is partnering with a university. A business that does this has a sophisticated way of looking at growth, development and the establishment of future dividends for the long-term health of the business.
Raleigh, NCbizjournals

Raleigh orders masks back on in businesses, vaccination or no vaccination

The City of Raleigh has brought back a face mask requirement for indoor settings, regardless of a person's vaccination status. Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin issued a proclamation that puts the order in place beginning at 5 p.m. Friday. People will be required to wear masks when in "contact with other people who are not household members in public or private indoor spaces.," the proclamation says.

