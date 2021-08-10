Revealed: PSBJ's 2021 Directors of the Year

KE Holdings Inc. ("Beike" or the "Company") (NYSE: BEKE), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced the appointment of Mr. XU Tao, the Company's chief financial officer, as an executive director of its board of directors (the "Board"), and the appointment of Mr. ZHU Hansong as an independent director of the Board, effective immediately, based on the recommendations of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board. The Board also appointed Mr. ZHU Hansong as a member of the compensation committee of the Board and a member of the audit committee of the Board. At the same time, Mr. PENG Yongdong stepped down as a member of the compensation committee of the Board, and Mr. XU Wangang stepped down as a member of the audit committee of the Board. Mr. PENG Yongdong will continue to serve as the chairman of the Board and the chief executive officer of the Company, and Mr. XU Wangang will continue to serve as an executive director of the Board and the chief operating officer of the Company.