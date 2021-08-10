Cancel
Politics

Capitol Fax.com - Your Illinois News Radar

capitolfax.com
 6 days ago

The following statement is from Congresswoman Robin Kelly, Chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Illinois, on the passing of Don Johnston, Democratic State Central Committee member representing the 17th Congressional District:. "I am deeply saddened by Don Johnston's passing over the weekend. Don spent his entire life dedicated to furthering...

capitolfax.com

State
Illinois State
Robin Kelly
Bob Gibson
Don Johnston
