Coven Ashe Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get

Look, going into today’s Indie World presentation, we know several people out there were hoping that that it would finally deliver a release window for Hollow Knight: Silksong, maybe saving it for the “one more thing.” But keep in mind that there are also a ton of other much-anticipated indie games that have been in the works for even longer than Silksong, and it would be nice to see release news for them as well. Case in point, Eastward, the post-apocalyptic adventure RPG from Chucklefish and developer Pixpil. The retro-styled game has been in the works since 2015 and has been impressing us for a while now, and has kept us wondering when a release date would finally appear, especially after its announcement for the Switch (and eventual delay). Well, it looks like Eastward was Indie World’s “one more thing” this time around, where they finally revealed the date, and it looks like we only have just over a month to go.