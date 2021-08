In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Netflix gained an impressive amount of subscribers - however, during the second quarter of 2021, it seems that the pace slowed down. Nevertheless, it sounds like the streaming service has a new strategy to keep up with the concurrence (such as Disney+ and HBO Max) and to give a breath of fresh air to the cloud-based entertainment. And the way to do this is video games. In this article, we discuss everything about the upcoming gaming service of Netflix - so if you love video games, then read on!